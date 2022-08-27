Facebook to settle Cambridge Analytica data privacy lawsuit

Facebook to settle Cambridge Analytica data privacy lawsuit1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
- Facebook has however said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and do not support any legal claims.
Facebook has agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users.
Facebook has agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users.
So far the financial terms have not been disclosed and the judge will put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.
So far the financial terms have not been disclosed and the judge will put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.
Facebook has however said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and "do not support any legal claims".
Facebook has however said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and "do not support any legal claims".
Facebook users sued the company in 2018 after it was revealed that the UK research firm connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president gained access to the data of as many as 87 million of the social media network’s subscribers.
Facebook users sued the company in 2018 after it was revealed that the UK research firm connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president gained access to the data of as many as 87 million of the social media network’s subscribers.
In hard-fought battles over pretrial information sharing, lawyers for the consumers have steadily gained leverage to pry into the company's internal records to back up their claims that Facebook failed to safeguard their personal data. Facebook's parent company could've been on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars had it lost the case.
In hard-fought battles over pretrial information sharing, lawyers for the consumers have steadily gained leverage to pry into the company's internal records to back up their claims that Facebook failed to safeguard their personal data. Facebook's parent company could've been on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars had it lost the case.