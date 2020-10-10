FB, Twitter expect delayed results, brace for possible election-night chaos

One challenge for all the online services will be speed. Even if these companies do label posts from violating politicians, those messages can achieve massive reach in minutes. After Trump tweeted earlier this week suggesting that Covid-19 was no worse than the flu, Twitter hid the post behind a warning label -- but not before it garnered more than 180,000 likes and more than 43,000 retweets. Some of Twitter’s labels, like the one applied to Trump’s Covid tweet, block users from liking or sharing a tweet further. But by the time companies act to halt the spread of misinformation, much of the damage may already be done.