Home >News >World >Facebook unveils new penalties on its groups in wake of Capitol riot

Facebook unveils new penalties on its groups in wake of Capitol riot

Photo: Reuters
3 min read . 01:02 AM IST Jeff Horwitz, The Wall Street Journal

Changes formalize some restrictions placed on the forums following the Jan. 6 attack

Facebook Inc. introduced new penalties for interest-based forums called Groups that are flagged for violating its community standards, as it aims to curb a product that played a high-profile role in the protests that led up to the Capitol riot.

The company has faced criticism both for not doing enough to police discourse on its platform and for censoring users. The changes to Groups come after Facebook’s own researchers found that the company’s oversight of the product was weak.

