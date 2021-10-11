The ex-Facebook Inc. product manager who claimed that the social network’s pursuit of profits harmed the mental health of young users has been asked to share her findings with lawmakers in the U.K. and European Union.

Whistle-blower Frances Haugen will give evidence on Oct. 25 to a parliamentary committee examining the U.K.’s draft Online Safety Bill and will also share her ideas on how to regulate social media, according to a government statement.

“There needs to be greater transparency on the decisions companies like Facebook take when they trade off user safety for user engagement," Damian Collins, a Conservative member of parliament and chair of the committee, said in the statement.

Haugen has also been invited to give evidence to EU parliament lawmakers at a Nov. 8 hearing on whistle-blowers.

People like Haugen “show the urgent need to set democratic rules for the online world in the interest of users," Anna Cavazzini, chairwoman of the EU assembly’s internal market committee, said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

