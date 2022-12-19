Facebook’s Meta will devote 20% of costs to Metaverse next year

Meta stock is down nearly 65% this year, and some have questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive bet on the metaverse which comes as the company has cut other costs, including widespread layoffs. Reality Labs reported a loss from operations of $9.4 billion through the first nine months of the year; Meta’s family of apps, by comparison, brought in roughly $32 billion in profit during that same period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}