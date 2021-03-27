Facebook’s tech regulation idea isn’t as transparent as it looks

However, the self-reported numbers aren’t as transparent as they sound. Facebook, for instance, reported in February that more than 97% of content categorized as hate speech was detected by its software before being reported by a user, and that it acted on 49% of bullying and harassing content on is main social network in the fourth quarter before it was flagged by users, up from 26% in the third quarter. But the denominator of the equation is what Facebook’s AI took down -- not the total amount of harmful content. And Facebook doesn’t share how many people viewed the postings before they were removed, or how long they were up.