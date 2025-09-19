‘Faced racial hatred working at Google’: Telangana techie's last LinkedIn post before he was ‘shot dead’ by US cops

A 30-year-old man, Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Telangana, died in the United States after allegedly being shot by police following a “scuffle” with his roommate, according to his family on Thursday.

In his final LinkedIn post, Nizamuddin described himself as “a victim of racial hatred.” In the lengthy post, he shared details of his experience, noting concern over the challenges he faced while working at Google.

See the post here: “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice. While working at Google via EPAM Systems -I have faced a lot of hostility, poor / unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment. In addition to that the company committed a salary fraud. I was not paid fairly, not in accordance to DOL wage-levels,” he said.

In his post, Nizamuddin continued, stating that the harassment, discrimination, and intimidation he faced had escalated with the involvement of a “racist detective and team.”

Indian techie's last LinkedIn post before he died.

He mentioned that the situation had worsened, claiming his “food had been poisoned”, and he was now being “evicted from his residence” for standing up against the injustice.

He named several groups and individuals as the main aggressors: his colleagues, employer, client, detective, and their community, accusing them of being the instigators behind the chaos, while he considered himself the victim in the situation.

“It is happening with me today, and it can happen with anyone tomorrow. So I ask the world to do the needful in demanding justice against the oppression and wrong-doings of people involved. I totally understand I am no saint, but they need to understand they are no God,” he added.

Family urges MEA Mohammed Nizamuddin's father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI that he has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing his son's mortal remains back to Mahabubnagar.

“Today morning I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead,” Hasnuddin, said in the letter addressed to Jaishankar.

Hasnuddin mentioned that the scuffle was reportedly over a minor issue, though he emphasised that the full details of the incident have yet to be clarified.

He requested the minister to ask the Embassy of India in Washington DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him in bringing his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.