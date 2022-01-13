The IFCN letter, however, claimed that current measures have been “insufficient", and urged the platform to take “effective action" against misinformation and disinformation. “We are glad that the company has made some moves to try to address this problem lately, but based on what we see daily on the platform, we think these efforts are not working — nor has YouTube produced any quality data to prove their effectiveness," the letter said. It noted that many videos that violate YouTube’s policies and spread misinformation remain live, especially in non-English speaking countries.