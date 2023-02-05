‘Failed to follow crew instructions’: American airlines on deboarding female cancer patient
- American Airlines said on Sunday said that it deplaned a 'disruptive' passenger from its flight to JFK Airport in New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi allegedly for not adhering to the crew's instructions
American Airlines has been subjected to widespread criticism after a 30 January incident came to limelight, wherein a female cancer patient was deplaned from a New York bound flight in Delhi. Now American Airlines has said that the female cancer patient was ‘disruptive’ and hence was deplaned.
