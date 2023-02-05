The women, Meenaskshi Sengupta, has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against American Airlines regarding the 30 January incident. Sengupta has said that she recently underwent surgery and required assistance from a flight attendant to keep her hand-bag, weighing over 5 pounds, in the overhead cabin. In her complaint to the Delhi Police and the Civil Air, Sengupta stated that the flight attendant refused to help her, despite her request for assistance due to her weak limbs and the visible brace she was wearing.