Fake Kenyan lawyer who won 26 cases, arrested

Brian Mwenda, a Kenyan resident, posed as a legal practitioner, and his professionalism went unquestioned by judges until his recent arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by Facts East Africa, Mwenda managed to represent clients in 26 cases before Kenyan High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges, achieving victory in all of them.

As per the report, Mwenda had successfully portrayed himself as a legal professional for an extended period, and even judges did not question his competence until his recent arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kenyan authorities have arrested a fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda, who has falsely been presenting himself as an Advocate of the high court of Kenya. He argued 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. He won all the 26 cases before his arrest," Facts East Africa wrote on X.

A username Nungua Burnaboy replied, “So he won 26 cases against Lawyers who went to the law school but he’s rather being punished?. Those lawyers should rather be punished for letting one who hasn’t attended a law school win cases against them."

Another user Mfecane asserted, "Give the man an honorary law degree." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"M sure he is going to argue himself out of the arrest," replied user TheTraderInYou.

Another user @_KAKUS: “We've so many intelligent people at home who can easily perform at a chosen field without stress. Sadly, those people didn't get the opportunity to go to school to acquire a certificate and this man right here is a perfect example."

"He's uncredentialed, but at 26-0 in major league play, he's no fake," wrote The Virginia Project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the time of writing this news, the post has amassed over 25,000 likes, 14.4k reposts, and 3,586 comments.

