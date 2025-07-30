Fall of the ‘CEO Monk’: Shaolin Temple's Shi Yongxin ousted over corruption, sexual misconduct, ‘secret’ child

China on Wednesday, July 30, dismissed the abbot of the iconic 1,500-year-old Shaolin Temple amid allegations of corruption, “sexual misconduct” and fathering illegitimate children and appointed a new abbot.

The previous abbot, Shi Yongxin – also known as the “CEO monk” – has been under joint criminal investigation over alleged misappropriation of project funds and temple assets by multiple agencies.

THE CHARGES AGAINST SHI YONGXIN Buddhist monks in China are bound by a vow of celibacy, but Shi Yongxin, who led the Shaolin Temple for 25 years, broke monastic precepts by becoming embroiled in a sex scandal.

He is accused of “maintaining improper relationships with multiple women”. According to the temple, Shi Yongxin is also accused of fathering at least one “illegitimate” child.

“[Shi] is currently under joint investigation by multiple departments. Further information will be released to the public in due course,” the temple said.

The Buddhist Association of China said Shi's “behaviours are extremely deplorable in nature, have seriously damaged the reputation of the Buddhist community and tarnished the image of monks.”

Shi faced similar allegations in 2015 which the temple called “vicious libel”. He was accused of “misconduct and improper sexual relations”.

WHO IS SHI YONGXIN? Shi Yongxin, formerly known as Liu Yingcheng, became a monk in 1981. He was handed over the affairs of the Shaolin temple in 1987 and was appointed abbot in 1999.

In 2008, the temple launched an online store selling a variety of products, including shoes, tea, T-shirts, and a kung fu instruction manual priced at 9,999 yuan ( ₹1.21 lakh) – also the time he was accused of commercialising the temple.

Its business ventures over the years also included book publishing, medicine, kung fu performances, film production, asset management and real estate. Also Read | ‘Just a simple Buddhist monk’: The Dalai Lama urges for peace, compassion ahead of his 90th birthday

Shi was a delegate of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, for around two decades until 2018. He has also been deputy head of China's Buddhist association.

ABOUT SHAOLIN TEMPLE Founded in 495 AD, the Shaolin Temple is situated in the foothills of Song Mountain in China's Henan province. It is regarded as the birthplace of Chan (Zen) Buddhism and Shaolin Kung Fu. It holds immense religious and historical significance.

It is also a popular tourist destination and renowned worldwide as a hub for Chinese martial arts, drawing students from across the globe.