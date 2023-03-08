Fallout of Sri Lanka's economic crisis: Long power cuts, food shortage

The MSME sector is vital to the Sri Lankan economy, contributing the majority of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment. According to data from the Ministry of Industries, MSMEs account for over 75% of the total number of enterprises, provide 45% of employment, and contribute to 52% of the GDP. Small businesses in Sri Lanka are already struggling due to the country's economic crisis, and the added burden of frequent power cuts is further compounding their difficulties.