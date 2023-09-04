False Alarm: No Ebola outbreak at Burning Man festival

Burning Man Festival in Nevada hit by mud issues, rumors of an Ebola outbreak are false.

Attendees at the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert in the US are grappling with significant mud issues following storms that inundated the event grounds. This has resulted in the closure of the sole access road in and out of the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst the influx of attendees heading to the Burning Man Festival, social media has seen a surge in rumours suggesting the presence of an Ebola outbreak at the event. Various reports have emerged, with people sharing their experiences of being confined to their RVs and encountering restrictions preventing entry into the Burning Man Festival.

Meanwhile, some social media users have circulated a screenshot of a CDC notice asserting the occurrence of an Ebola outbreak in Black Rock City, NV, where the Burning Man Festival is taking place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond these tweets, there is no credible information confirming that the Burning Man Festival is a breeding ground for the Ebola virus. Furthermore, after examining the official CDC website and Twitter account, no related posts or tweets were found.

The initial restrictions on entry to the festival were primarily a response to the substantial rainfall and constrained resources, rather than any purported virus-related concerns.

As reported by AP, the Burning Man festival is a yearly assembly that takes place in the Black Rock Desert, situated approximately 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno. It draws nearly 80,000 participants, including artists, musicians, and activists, who come together for a unique blend of wilderness camping and innovative artistic performances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event has experienced interruptions in recent years, with the festival temporarily shutting its entrances in 2018 due to dust storms. Additionally, it faced two complete cancellations during the pandemic.

As reported by AFP, a vast number of festival attendees found themselves marooned in the Nevada desert's muck as rain transformed the traditional Burning Man event into a swampy terrain. Amid these challenging conditions, authorities were probing a reported fatality. Video clips depicted participants, known as "burners," in elaborate costumes navigating the damp, muddy grounds. Some resorted to using trash bags as makeshift footwear, and numerous vehicles became ensnared in the thick, wet mud.

“A little over 70,000 people remained stranded Saturday, Nathan Carmichael, with the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN, adding, “Some people have left the site by walking out but most of the RVs are stuck in place." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation in the desert, AFP reported.

"Event attendees should listen to state and local officials and event organizers," the official said, adding that the administration was in touch with local authorities.

In the previous year, the festival faced extreme challenges, including a severe heatwave and powerful winds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Burning Man, which originated in 1986 in San Francisco, strives to be an event that defies easy categorization, occupying a unique space that blends elements of a countercultural celebration with aspects of a spiritual retreat.

(With inputs from agencies)