Families of hostages in Gaza are desperate for news but dread a phone call
Anat Peled , Summer Said , Nancy A. Youssef , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jun 2024, 02:42 PM IST
SummarySome hostages are rescued, but more turn up dead. Desperation is growing as some estimate as few as 50 remain alive.
TEL AVIV—When Gili Roman got a phone call from the Israeli military in late November, it was with the happy news that his sister, Yarden Roman Gat, was going to be released from captivity in a hostage deal with Hamas.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less