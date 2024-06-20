Families of hostages in Gaza are desperate for news but dread a phone call

“They probably tightened up security. They’re looking for collaborators and any leakage of information. They may have moved hostages from above ground to underground," said Gershon Baskin, a hostage negotiator who facilitated the 2011 deal with Hamas that freed Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit from captivity in Gaza. “I would think that the lives of the hostages were not better off after last Saturday," he said last week, referring to the June 8 raid.