Families reduce food given to children: Hunger crisis in Sri Lanka deepens2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM IST
As per a survey, 27% of households in Sri Lanka are skipping meals to feed their children.
The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has escalated into a severe hunger crisis, with half of families in the country forced to reduce the amount of food they provide for their children, according to a survey by Save the Children. The government and international community must take immediate action to prevent Sri Lanka's children from becoming a lost generation, the child rights organisation has warned.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×