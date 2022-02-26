Disagreements over Covid-19 have divided families in ways that could outlast the pandemic, though many are trying to address them.

Andy Siegel and Caryn Hanrahan had their first pandemic-related blowup in 2020 during a family beach vacation, which ended with half the family leaving. They have since argued about haircuts, football games and vaccine mandates.

Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, the Atlanta couple say they have largely resolved tensions regarding an emotional issue that has left many families struggling to talk to, love and respect the people closest to them.

“We have different opinions, and that is going to have to be OK for us," says Ms. Hanrahan, a certified nurse midwife with a degree in public health.

“We’re doing a better job understanding and respecting each other," says Mr. Siegel, who owns a small insurance agency.

The pandemic brought many families together and created lingering divisions in others. Heated exchanges over holidays, weddings, masks and vaccines have left families exhausted and sad. With current case numbers plunging and a possible end or containment in sight, some say they want a new start but are unsure if it’s possible or where to begin.

Vaccinations have been among the most divisive issues. One in five Americans (19%) say disagreements over vaccinations have caused major conflict in their families, according to a recent survey of 5,721 adults by the Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core. The unvaccinated resent people who think they have the right to tell them to get vaccinated, the survey found, while the vaccinated are upset at holdouts they feel are putting others at risk.

Family battles have broken out over testing before birthday gatherings and whether unvaccinated cousins should wear masks to weddings. A grandmother in Florida says her unvaccinated ex-husband and son weren’t told about her granddaughter’s birthday party; they found out anyway after seeing photos on Facebook. “It created a real brouhaha," says the woman.

“A lot of relationship repair has to happen," says Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, director of the Family Communication and Relationships Lab at Michigan State University.

She says it helps to accept that other family members can have different, valid perspectives. If a conversation turns hostile, stop talking about the pandemic. Ultimately, time might be the best remedy, she says.

Pandemic conflicts are especially complicated because one person’s decision about masking or vaccinating can affect the health of other family members, says Karl Pillemer, a Cornell University professor whose areas of focus include human development. It can also determine whether a family gathers for dinners and celebrations.

Dr. Pillemer, author of “Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them," cautions families against writing each other off based on the past two tumultuous years. At some point, the pandemic will end. “What do you want to have in your family at that point?" he asks. About 27% of American adults, which translates to more than 65 million people, are estranged from a family member, according to Dr. Pillemer.

Psychologist Joshua Coleman, senior fellow with the Council on Contemporary Families, says he steers conversations away from vaccines when talking with his younger brother, who is against them.

“I’m never going to watch the videos he thinks I should watch, and he’s not going to read the articles I send," says Dr. Coleman, who lives in San Francisco. He says that he knows his brother’s concern about vaccine safety comes from a loving place and that it’s better in the long run to focus on the good things about a relationship and person.

In July 2020, Mr. Siegel and Ms. Hanrahan, the Atlanta couple, and their four grown children went to Gulf Shores, Ala., for a vacation. Each took Covid-19 tests before they left, with negative results trickling in until the last one, which showed that a son who was asymptomatic had tested positive.

Ms. Hanrahan, who has elderly parents, packed her bags in a hurry and left, as did her two daughters from her first marriage and her daughter’s fiancé. Mr. Siegel and his two children from his first marriage stayed.

Ms. Hanrahan, who wasn’t comfortable going on the vacation in the first place, left 18 hours after arriving. Her husband was upset by the rushed, angry departure. “It created a lot of ill will," she says.

Their children stay out of discussions, the couple say, although they did get involved in a haircut disagreement when Ms. Hanrahan objected to her husband’s getting one and then got one herself.

After the trip, the couple, who married in 2003, went to marital counseling, which helped. Yet they say heated discussions continued over the safety of going to crowded football games and attending a work conference where masks weren’t required.

Vaccine mandates, which Ms. Hanrahan generally supports and Mr. Siegel opposes, have been a recent flashpoint. They sought help in bridging those differences at a December workshop organized by Braver Angels, a nonpartisan nonprofit created to bring people with different views together.

Braver Angels co-founder William Doherty, professor of family social science at the University of Minnesota, moderated the discussion and asked the couple to present their views during the webinar.

Ms. Hanrahan started, saying that she thinks private-sector employers should keep workers safe and vaccination requirements help them do so.

Mr. Siegel, who doesn’t require vaccines for his employees, said that a government mandate on private employers can be an overreach and that his workers have their own private spaces, can wear masks and work remotely.

“I think people should have a choice," he said, according to a recording of the workshop, which was quickly followed by questions from Ms. Hanrahan.

“What about people who don’t have a choice? What about the people who have to have a job, who are vaccinated, are immunocompromised and have young children at home?"

Dr. Doherty interjected and suggested that both acknowledge the other’s personal and professional reasons for their views and seek points of agreement, rather than trying to persuade the other to come around.

They started again. Mr. Siegel said he knows his wife, as a public-health professional, wants to limit the spread of the disease. He said vaccines are one way of doing so, but he believes there might be other ways, too.

Ms. Hanrahan responded, saying she knows mandating vaccines might cause repercussions for business owners, but from her perspective employee safety is more important than retaining employees.

Mr. Siegel agreed with his wife that employee safety comes first. “I’m surprised we actually agree on things," she says.

