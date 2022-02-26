Families try making up after pandemic fights over vaccines, masks and tests

Vaccinations have been among the most divisive issues. One in five Americans (19%) say disagreements over vaccinations have caused major conflict in their families, according to a recent survey of 5,721 adults by the Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core. The unvaccinated resent people who think they have the right to tell them to get vaccinated, the survey found, while the vaccinated are upset at holdouts they feel are putting others at risk.

