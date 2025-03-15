India has criticized Pakistan for its "unjustified" mention of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, stating that such comments will not legitimize Pakistan's claim nor excuse its support for cross-border terrorism.

“As is their habit, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan today has made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, said in remarks on Friday in the General Assembly at the informal meeting of the plenary to commemorate the International Day to combat Islamophobia, as reported by PTI.

Harish said frequent references by Pakistan will “neither validate their claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism”.

“The fanatical mindset of this nation is well known, as also its record of bigotry. Such efforts will not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India,” he said.

Harish's strong retort came after Pakistan's former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, made references to Jammu and Kashmir in her remarks at the informal meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

India expressed concern over the troubling increase in violence against places of worship and religious communities. Harish emphasized that this can only be addressed through consistent commitment and concrete actions from all Member States, upholding the principle of equal respect for all faiths.

“All countries must commit to equal treatment of all their citizens and not practice policies that promote religious discrimination. We must also ensure that the education system does not perpetuate stereotypes or encourage bigotry,” Harish said.

Harish said that as the international community observes the day, it is important to "remember that the fight against Islamophobia is inseparable from the broader struggle against religious discrimination in all its forms” and urged nations to work towards a future where every individual, regardless of their faith, can live with dignity, security, and respect.

The UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 member-states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.