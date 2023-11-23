Far-right leader Geert Wilders, who defended Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark, is new Dutch PM: All about him
Far-right firebrand Geert Wilders faced an uphill struggle Thursday to woo rivals for a coalition government after a "monster victory" in Dutch elections that shook the Netherlands and Europe. His PVV (Freedom Party) won 37 seats in parliament, more than doubling his share from the last election.