'Fascist neocon with lipstick': Vivek Ramaswamy attacks Nikki Haley as Republican debate turns into 'shout-off'
Us Presidential Election 2024: In the debate that was held on Wednesday, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy sought to position themselves as the top alternative to former US president Donald Trump.
The debate between four Republicans candidates in Alabama led to a "shout-off" as the debate turned personal as tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy referred to former UN ambassador Nikki Haley as ‘fascist neocon’ with lipstick.
