Fashion in 2020: Prabal Gurung on what this year will—and won’t—change

With more people working from home and less occasion or desire to get dressed up to go to dinner or cocktail parties, sweatpants and other comfort clothing are the new black. Even Anna Wintour wore track pants while working from home, as Vogue magazine showed on its Instagram account in April.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in