Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Fashion in 2020: Prabal Gurung on what this year will—and won’t—change
Prabal Gurung

Fashion in 2020: Prabal Gurung on what this year will—and won’t—change

6 min read . 12:02 AM IST Ray A. Smith , The Wall Street Journal

The designer talks about sustainability, sweatpants, pajamas, runway shows and the future of luxury

High fashion fell out of fashion in 2020.

With more people working from home and less occasion or desire to get dressed up to go to dinner or cocktail parties, sweatpants and other comfort clothing are the new black. Even Anna Wintour wore track pants while working from home, as Vogue magazine showed on its Instagram account in April.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Democrats dominate fundraising in Georgia Senate runoffs

3 min read . 12:02 AM IST

'Attempt to divide and mislead,' say farmer leaders after PM Modi's speech

3 min read . 12:01 AM IST

Police: Explosion in Nashville believed to be 'intentional'

2 min read . 25 Dec 2020

LG Manoj Sinha lists out measures taken for farmers' welfare in Jammu & Kashmir

3 min read . 25 Dec 2020
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.