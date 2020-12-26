Fashion in 2020: Prabal Gurung on what this year will—and won’t—change

Fashion in 2020: Prabal Gurung on what this year will—and won’t—change6 min read . 12:02 AM IST
The designer talks about sustainability, sweatpants, pajamas, runway shows and the future of luxury
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The designer talks about sustainability, sweatpants, pajamas, runway shows and the future of luxury
High fashion fell out of fashion in 2020.
With more people working from home and less occasion or desire to get dressed up to go to dinner or cocktail parties, sweatpants and other comfort clothing are the new black. Even Anna Wintour wore track pants while working from home, as Vogue magazine showed on its Instagram account in April.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.