Aimed at enhancing efficiency, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is implementing new FASTag rules from February 17, 2025 onwards, reported jagranjosh.com.

Among the main changes in the new FASTag rules include the decline of the transaction by a FASTtag user who has been blacklisted for over 60 minutes before reaching a toll plaza and remains so for at least 10 minutes after. In this scenario, the FASTag user may have to pay double toll charges.

Also, the FASTag users will have to maintain a sufficient balance well in advance as last-minute recharges may no longer prevent payment issues.

The key developments have been brought in to streamline toll transactions and reduce fraud.

Here's a detailed view of new FASTag changes: a) Blacklisted FASTags: As per the new rules, the toll payment will not be processed, if the FASTag is blacklisted upon reaching the toll. Also, in case the FASTag was blacklisted at least 10 minutes before scanning, the payment will also be declined.

b) Grace Period: To ease the FASTag user, a grace period of 70-minutes has been provided to rectify their FASTag status before crossing a toll booth.

c) Blacklisting impact: In case the FASTag is blacklisted upon reaching the toll, a user may have to pay a double toll charge. But if the recharge is done within 10 minutes of tag scanning, once can request a penalty refund.

d) Delayed Transactions: If toll transactions are processed more than 15 minutes after the vehicle passes the toll reader, the FASTag users might face extra charges.

e) Chargebacks: Only after a 15-day cooling period, banks can raise chargebacks for incorrect deductions related to blacklisted or low-balance FASTags.

How to avoid issues with the new FASTag rules: a) Ensure sufficient balance in your FASTag wallet.

b) Check your FASTag status, ensuring it is active and not blacklisted.

c) Try to monitor transaction times to check for delays in deduction.

d) Keep a tab on FASTag status to prevent rejections due to inactivity.