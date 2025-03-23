Adi Alexander, the father of 21-year-old Edan Alexander, the last living American held hostage by Hamas, remains hopeful that the US can secure his son's release. While many families blame Israel’s government for failing to retrieve their loved ones, Adi is focused solely on bringing his son home.

“I don't want to get into who came first, the egg or the chicken,” he told The Associated Press.

Ceasefire collapse and renewed fighting Hamas recently stated that it would release Edan along with the bodies of four other hostages if Israel recommitted to the stalled ceasefire. However, renewed fighting has cast doubt on any immediate resolution.

Days after Hamas’ statement, Israel launched rockets across Gaza, breaking the fragile ceasefire and killing hundreds of Palestinians. With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing pressure from both mass protests and hardline allies, Israel has vowed to press deeper into Gaza until all hostages are freed.

Balancing diplomacy and warfare Adi Alexander acknowledges Netanyahu's efforts but questions his approach. Instead, he places greater hope in US intervention, particularly under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Just keep this job going,” he said, urging US officials to continue their diplomatic efforts.

Many families of hostages credit Trump with facilitating the ceasefire that led to previous releases. In December, before taking office, Trump warned that if hostages were not released before his swearing-in, there would be “hell to pay.”

US direct engagement with Hamas Unlike previous diplomatic efforts, the US has now engaged directly with Hamas in discussions regarding hostage releases. This marks the first known direct contact between Hamas and the US since the group was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

Adam Boehler, who is involved in the Trump administration's hostage negotiations, has led these talks separately from broader negotiations. Despite Hamas’ promise to release Edan, Adi Alexander remains skeptical because it came out of left field and wasn't being considered as part of the discussions between the group and Boehler.

The grueling wait for news Since his capture, news about Edan has been scarce. Hamas released a video of him over Thanksgiving weekend in November, where he was seen crying and pleading for help.

“It was difficult to watch, but at least we knew he was alive,” his father said.

Freed hostages have provided additional updates. Some reported that Edan had lost a significant amount of weight.

Hoping for a return to negotiations While the return to war has delayed hostage negotiations, Adi believes it may eventually force both sides back to the table.