Home >News >World >Father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme AQ Khan dies

Father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme AQ Khan dies

In this file photo taken on February 6, 2009 Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan.
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Sajjad Hussain, PTI

AQ Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 am (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad

Islamabad: AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

