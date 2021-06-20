As the world celebrates Father's Day today, internet search giant Google send wishes to all dads with an animated doodle. As you click on the doodle, a pop-up card showers hearts and flowers.

The two G's in the word Google opens up as you click on it. One in the capital letter, the other in small. The small g, which denotes the child, sends love to the big G, who is the father here, and the latter reciprocates.

View Full Image The small g, which denotes the child, sends love to the big G, who is the father here.

Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!, the search engine said. The animation was done by doodler Olivia When.

Whether they're near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father’s Day!, Google also said.

The company also shared some early sketches for made by the artist. Take a look.

View Full Image The company also shared some early sketches for made by the artist. Take a look.

To mark the contributions of fathers in raising their children, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in most parts across the world. This year the date being June 20.

However, owing to the pandemic, the celebrations will be different this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.