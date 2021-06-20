1 min read.Updated: 20 Jun 2021, 11:06 AM IST Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!, the search engine said. The animation was done by doodler Olivia When.
As the world celebrates Father's Day today, internet search giant Google send wishes to all dads with an animated doodle. As you click on the doodle, a pop-up card showers hearts and flowers.
The two G's in the word Google opens up as you click on it. One in the capital letter, the other in small. The small g, which denotes the child, sends love to the big G, who is the father here, and the latter reciprocates.