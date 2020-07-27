Fatigue with social distancing poses coronavirus containment challenge

The fact that younger people are less at risk for a severe Covid-19 infection or death has emboldened them to breach the rules as job losses mount. Young adults are stepping out for reasons that range from commuting for work or care-giving, to visiting bars and nightclubs and even disturbing instances of Covid-19 parties to deliberately get infected.This has caused public figures like Anthony Fauci, director of U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to ask the younger population to be more responsible and not be a “part of the propagation of a pandemic."