Home / News / World / Fauci expected Covid to be ‘Behind Us’ a year into Biden’s term
Fauci expected Covid to be ‘Behind Us’ a year into Biden’s term
2 min read.09:00 PM ISTBloomberg
White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci expected the US would have moved past the Covid-19 pandemic after the first year of the Biden administration, but the disruption from the virus has lingered longer than the infectious disease expert anticipated.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci expected the US would have moved past the Covid-19 pandemic after the first year of the Biden administration, but the disruption from the virus has lingered longer than the infectious disease expert anticipated.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci expected the US would have moved past the Covid-19 pandemic after the first year of the Biden administration, but the disruption from the virus has lingered longer than the infectious disease expert anticipated.
“I thought after yet again another year we would have Covid behind us, but as it turns out that’s not the case," he said in a taped interview that will appear at noon New York time on Bloomberg Television and Radio’s Balance of Power with David Westin.
“I thought after yet again another year we would have Covid behind us, but as it turns out that’s not the case," he said in a taped interview that will appear at noon New York time on Bloomberg Television and Radio’s Balance of Power with David Westin.
The infectious diseases expert spoke three days after announcing that he’ll end more than a half-century career as a civil servant this December. Fauci has spent 38 years as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advising seven presidents on outbreaks ranging from HIV to Ebola to Covid-19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The infectious diseases expert spoke three days after announcing that he’ll end more than a half-century career as a civil servant this December. Fauci has spent 38 years as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advising seven presidents on outbreaks ranging from HIV to Ebola to Covid-19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fauci said he considered resigning at the end of the Trump administration since he was in good health and “passionate about doing other things outside of the confines of the government." But he agreed to stay on when President Joe Biden asked him to be a top adviser and expected his tenure to last about a year.
Fauci said he considered resigning at the end of the Trump administration since he was in good health and “passionate about doing other things outside of the confines of the government." But he agreed to stay on when President Joe Biden asked him to be a top adviser and expected his tenure to last about a year.
Fauci decried the political polarization that impeded America’s response to Covid and said he would advise his successor -- who has yet to be named -- to stay out of politics.
Fauci decried the political polarization that impeded America’s response to Covid and said he would advise his successor -- who has yet to be named -- to stay out of politics.
“The country has come to a state where even politicians are saying things that are triggering thoughts of violence and harassment against me and my family, but that’s just the state of our nation," he said. “I accept that. I don’t like it."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The country has come to a state where even politicians are saying things that are triggering thoughts of violence and harassment against me and my family, but that’s just the state of our nation," he said. “I accept that. I don’t like it."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The threats didn’t play a role in his decision to step down, he said.
The threats didn’t play a role in his decision to step down, he said.
The US needs to learn the lessons of Covid to be ready for future outbreaks, he said, calling the culture at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “not optimal" for responding to a global pandemic. “The good news is they now realize that," he said.
The US needs to learn the lessons of Covid to be ready for future outbreaks, he said, calling the culture at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “not optimal" for responding to a global pandemic. “The good news is they now realize that," he said.
He said he announced his departure now because the nation has the countermeasures available to combat the virus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said he announced his departure now because the nation has the countermeasures available to combat the virus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“We’ve just got to get more people vaccinated and more people boosted," Fauci said. “But I think we’re really on the threshold of getting Covid to the point where it is at a level where it is low enough that we can actually not have it disrupt the social order."
“We’ve just got to get more people vaccinated and more people boosted," Fauci said. “But I think we’re really on the threshold of getting Covid to the point where it is at a level where it is low enough that we can actually not have it disrupt the social order."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.