Fauci joins WHO meet as Biden restores ties, Harsh Vardhan says great decision

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined his first World Health Organization meeting as the head of the US delegation as President Biden on his first day in office retracted a decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

While choosing his words carefully, Fauci acknowledged that it had been difficult at times to work for Trump, who repeatedly played down the severity of the pandemic, refused to consistently promote mask-wearing and often touted unproven scientific remedies, including a malaria drug and even injecting disinfectant.

“It was very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things, that really was uncomfortable because they were not based in scientific fact," Fauci said. He added that he took “no pleasure" in having to contradict the president, a move that often drew Trump’s wrath.

America is back at the table. https://t.co/IXYa9HHXeF — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2021

He made clear that he believed the new administration would not trade in the mixed messages that so often came from the Trump White House, where the scientific fact was often obscured by the president’s political agenda.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know and what the science is ... it is something of a liberating feeling," Fauci told reporters. White House press secretary Jen Psaki had invited Fauci to take the podium first at her daily briefing.

Biden, during his presidential campaign, pledged to making Fauci his chief medical adviser when he took office, and the 80-year-old scientist was immediately in motion.

Fauci was up well before dawn Thursday for the virtual meeting with WHO, which Biden had rejoined the previous day after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the group out of anger over how it dealt with China in the early days of the pandemic. Fauci told the group that the United States would join its effort to deliver coronavirus vaccines to poor countries.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, who also attended the meeting, lauded Biden's decision to restore ties with the WHO. He took to Twitter to say, Stupendous decision by the US to continue to remain a part of WHO as well as to support ACT accelerator and join COVAX.

The decision taken by President Biden’s administration was conveyed by US delegation led by Dr Anthony Fauci, today, on day 4 of the 148th Session of WHO, he added.

As his handling of the pandemic became the defining issue in the 2020 campaign, Trump insisted on portraying the virus as a thing of the past. He also mercilessly attacked Fauci, retweeting messages that called for the doctor’s dismissal and reveled in “Fire Fauci!" chants at some of his rallies.

Trump sidelined Fauci but dared not dismiss him, after aides convinced him of the move’s political danger.

But Fauci, who has now served under seven presidents, persevered, telling friends that he would keep his head down and aim to outlast Trump and the obfuscations of his administration.

