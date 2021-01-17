Fauci says Biden’s 100 million doses ‘doable’ in 100 Days

OPEN APP
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at an event where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/File Photo (REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 09:27 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Anthony Fauci said he expects Biden not to hesitate to 'use whatever mechanisms we can' to speed the production and distribution of the shots
  • Vaccinations against the coronavirus in the US began Dec. 14 with health-care workers, and so far 13.7 million shots have been given

President-elect Joe Biden’s promise of delivering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in 100 days is “absolutely a doable thing," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expects Biden not to hesitate to “use whatever mechanisms we can" to speed the production and distribution of the shots.

“The feasibility of his goal is absolutely clear, there’s no doubt about it," Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press."

Addressing early slowdowns in giving Covid vaccines, Fauci said there didn’t need to be rigid adherence to initial guidelines on who should be eligible and in what order.

“You just want a steady flow. You don’t want to hold back," he said. “You want to not, essentially, overshoot nor undershoot, but just let the flow keep going."

Vaccinations against the coronavirus in the US began Dec. 14 with health-care workers, and so far 13.7 million shots have been given, according to a state-by-state tally by Bloomberg News and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over the past week an average of almost 850,000 doses per day were administered in the US.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

