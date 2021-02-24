Fauci says some Covid-19 guidelines to be relaxed soon in US

Fauci says some Covid-19 guidelines to be relaxed soon in US2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 08:50 AM IST
- The statement comes in the backdrop of a plunging death rate due to Covid-19 in the US
- The positive trends come as the US death toll from the pandemic hit 5,00,000
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon relax some Covid-19 precautionary rules aimed at curbing the spread of the disease, said top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci on Tuesday.
"I believe you're going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you're dealing with something like your own personal family, when people have been vaccinated," Fauci said, adding he expected the new guidance "pretty soon."
Maharashtra's Amravati sees highest single-day case spike on day 2 of lockdown1 min read . 08:27 AM IST
Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Amit Shah1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on coronavirus, China and climate change2 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers
The statement comes in the backdrop of a plunging death rate due to Covid-19 in the US.
Deaths fall for third week
Deaths from Covid-19 in the United States fell for a third straight week last week, as cases and hospitalizations both showed steep drops.
The positive trends come as the US death toll from the pandemic hit 5,00,000, though health experts have warned about a possible resurgence in cases due to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus.
Deaths linked to Covid-19 fell 37% in the week ended Feb. 21 to 13,636, according to a Reuters analysis of US state and county reports. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio in the prior week, deaths on an adjusted basis fell 17%.
Gold prices have corrected 16% from their peak. Should you buy?3 min read . 23 Feb 2021
Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, UPL, SBI, NTPC, United Spirits, Coal India3 min read . 08:06 AM IST
SBI shelves plan to hive off Yono app2 min read . 05:57 AM IST
IIM Kozhikode completes 100% placement, but average salary drops slightly1 min read . 23 Feb 2021
The country reported more than 4,91,000 new cases last week, but that was down 23% from the previous seven days. New cases have fallen for six straight weeks and are down 72% from their peak in early January. Compared to the previous week, new cases rose in only seven out of 50 states.
However, with the country logging 70,000 new cases on average per day, residents may be wearing masks into 2022, said Fauci.
"That's still a very high level of virus in the community," he said.
The average number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals fell 17% to 61,400 last week, the lowest since mid-November, according to a Reuters report.
Nationally, 5.3% of Covid-19 tests came back positive for the virus, the lowest level since the week ended 18 October last year. The positive test rate remained above 20% in four states: South Dakota, Kansas, Alabama and Idaho.
With inputs from agencies.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.