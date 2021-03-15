Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the U.S. could experience another Covid-19 surge like Europe if it lifts restrictions too soon and called on Donald Trump to urge his supporters to get vaccinated.

The government’s top infectious-diseases expert said on “Fox News Sunday" that the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is improving while new cases in the U.S. have plateaued.

Referring to Europe, Dr. Fauci said, “They always seem to be a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak. Then they plateaued because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home-free and they weren’t. And now they’re seeing an increase."

His warnings came as some states, such as Texas, have begun allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity and dropping mask mandates against the advice of public-health officials. Mr. Fauci called the decision in Texas “risky and potentially dangerous."

President Biden has pushed states to open vaccine eligibility for all adults by May 1, with a goal of small gatherings possible by July, making the pledge on the same day he signed a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill into law. Dr. Fauci said on Fox that those goals were “quite reasonable."

Mr. Biden has said the U.S. will have enough Covid-19 vaccines for all American adults by the end of May. Since taking office, Mr. Biden and his team have worked to increase the U.S. supply of vaccines.

As of Sunday, more than 534,000 people have died in the U.S. as a result of the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has reported more than 29 million Covid-19 cases. Although U.S. hospitalizations have fallen, new variants are spreading across the country.

Dr. Fauci said it would be helpful if his former boss, recently departed President Donald Trump, urges his supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I think it would make all the difference in the world," Dr. Fauci said on Fox. “He’s a very widely popular person among Republicans. If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated. It’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him."

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Maris poll released Thursday showed that 47% of people who supported Mr. Trump in 2020 wouldn’t opt for the vaccine if it was made available to them, compared with just 30% of adults overall.

During a conservative political gathering in February, Mr. Trump told the audience to “go get your shot." But Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, were absent from a public-service announcement that aired Thursday featuring videos of all the other living former presidents and first ladies encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. A spokesperson for Mr. Trump didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dr. Fauci said on CNN that his biggest outstanding question going forward is “what impact these variants are going to have." He said “the best way that we can avoid any threat from variants is do two things, get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can, and to continue with the public health measures."





