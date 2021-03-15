Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Fauci warns against easing covid-19 restrictions

Fauci warns against easing covid-19 restrictions

Dr. Anthony Fauci.
3 min read . 12:48 PM IST CATHERINE LUCEY, The Wall Street Journal

  • Top infectious-disease doctor asks Trump to urge supporters to get vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the U.S. could experience another Covid-19 surge like Europe if it lifts restrictions too soon and called on Donald Trump to urge his supporters to get vaccinated.

The government’s top infectious-diseases expert said on “Fox News Sunday" that the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is improving while new cases in the U.S. have plateaued.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India February WPI inflation surges to 4.17%

1 min read . 12:41 PM IST

New rules for passengers from Maharashtra visiting Madhya Pradesh. Details here

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST

Clubhouse announces first programme to promote creators on the platform

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST

Water supply restored in 90% of affected areas in east, north-east Delhi: DJB

1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.