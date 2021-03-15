Fauci warns against easing covid-19 restrictions
- Top infectious-disease doctor asks Trump to urge supporters to get vaccinated
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the U.S. could experience another Covid-19 surge like Europe if it lifts restrictions too soon and called on Donald Trump to urge his supporters to get vaccinated.
The government’s top infectious-diseases expert said on “Fox News Sunday" that the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is improving while new cases in the U.S. have plateaued.
