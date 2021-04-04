OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Fauci warns of another Covid-19 surge in US

WASHINGTON : The US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Saturday (local time) warned that the United States may be on the cusp of another COVID-19 surge if Americans aren't careful.

There are two key things the US can do to prevent more infections, more hospitalisations, and more deaths, CNN quoted Dr Anthony Fauci as saying.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"A, you keep pushing down and doubling down on public health measures, and B, you do whatever you can to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible," he said.

On the vaccine front, the US has been doing "extremely well," Fauci said.

Citing the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reported that the country reported a new record over the weekend with more than four million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 30,672,830 people have detected positive for the COVID-19. The death toll in the country stands at 554,779.

"A record reporting day!! 4.08M doses reported administered over the total yesterday," Dr Cyrus Shahpar, the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, wrote on Twitter.

But despite the record pace of vaccinations, there are not enough Americans vaccinated yet to control the spread of the virus, experts warn. So far, about 31.4 per cent of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only 18 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(Photo: Reuters)Premium Premium

Mumbai sees highest single-day Covid-19 spike with 11,163 new cases, 700 buildings sealed

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis Premium Premium

Maharashtra lockdown: Fadnavis says BJP supports decision but asks govt to help poor

2 min read . 08:08 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese addresses reporters at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File PhotoPremium Premium

Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Around 1 million bank employees and officers had joined the last two-day strike on 15 and 16 March prompted by the privatisation proposalPremium Premium

Bank unions threaten prolonged strikes against privatisation

1 min read . 07:47 PM IST

That's why experts urge continued safety measures for now.

Earlier, Fauci also warned that a new wave of COVID-19 infections could be on the way while urging former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to be vaccinated.

More than 101 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the US so far, However, President Joe Biden, last month had pledged that all American adults would be eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout