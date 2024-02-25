All you need to know about Fazil Khan, Indian journalist killed in US
A fire in Harlem claimed the life of 27-year-old Indian national Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York is providing support to Khan's family and friends. The Fire Department of New York linked the incident to a lithium-ion battery.
A fire incident in New York's Harlem claimed the life of a 27-year-old Indian national identified as Fazil Khan.
According to the FDNY, in 2023, lithium-ion batteries caused 267 fires, 150 injuries and 18 deaths in the city.
As of Monday, there have been 24 lithium-ion battery fire investigations and eight injuries so far this year, as reported by CBS News.
(With inputs from agencies)
