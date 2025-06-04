FBI arrests Chinese nationals for conspiracy to smuggle deadly Agroterrorism agents into US

Two Chinese nationals have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly smuggling a hazardous biological pathogen into the country to conduct research at a University of Michigan laboratory.

As per the DOJ statement, Yunqing Jian (33) and Zunyong Liu (34) linked to the Chinese Communist Party, face charges including conspiracy and visa fraud. They face charges including conspiracy, smuggling, and making false statements.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the pathogen, Fusarium graminearum, poses significant risks to agriculture and health.

The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian and Liu's smuggling of a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon, into the US.

According to the release, the fungus causes “head blight”, a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses.

Patel in a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Liu is alleged to have first lied, then admitted, to also smuggling Fusarium graminearum into America—through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport—so that he too could conduct research the University of Michigan.”

“This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences... putting American lives and our economy at serious risk,” he added.

Justice will be done, Patel said.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, stated, “The federal charges filed today against Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu, both citizens of the People’s Republic of China, represent a significant step forward in protecting our communities and reinforcing national security.”

