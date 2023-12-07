FBI chief to visit India days after US flagged foiled plot to murder Khalistani terrorist Pannun
Amid the US investigation of India's alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun in America, FBI chief Christopher Wray is likely to visit India next week
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray is scheduled to visit India next week, confirmed the U.S. ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, at an event in Delhi on Thursday.
