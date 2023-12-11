FBI director Christopher Wray meets CBI counterpart, discusses security cooperation
The meeting comes after the US released an indictment implicating Indian national Nikhil Gupta in a plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
New Delhi: US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray met his Indian counterpart Praveen Sood, the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in New Delhi on Monday and discussed, among others, ways to bolster exchange of information to tackle threats posed by organized crime networks.