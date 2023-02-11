FBI finds another classified document at home of ex-VP Pence
The search came after Pence, who is weighing a run for the presidency in 2024, reported last month that an aide had uncovered classified papers, likely taken with other material when he left the White House in January 2021
The FBI found an additional classified document at the property of former vice president Mike Pence on Friday, two weeks after the Republican acknowledged having a "small number" of government files at his home.
