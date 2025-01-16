Nearly a decade after murdering his wife in the U.S., Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel remains at large. The 34-year-old Gujarat native is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for the brutal April 2015 crime.

Noting that FBO consideres Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel as “armed and extremely dangerous”, the agency on Wednesday again requested information on the whereabouts

Its said in an X post said, “WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI,”

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel: All you need to know about the fugitive

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, an Indian man born in Gujarat in 1990, is wanted in the U.S. for murdering his wife, Palak, in April 2015.

Charges against him includes first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and keeping dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

How Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel killed his wife? Bhadreshkumar Patel and his wife Palak used to work at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Maryland. In 2015, Patel allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife in the shop’s backroom, inflicting several wounds.

According to the FBI, Patel is wanted for allegedly killing his wife by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015.

The murder took place during a late-night shift and was captured on camera. The footage showed 25-year-old Bhadreshkumar and his 21-year-old wife walking toward the kitchen before he disappeared, likely exiting through the rear door.