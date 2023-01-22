FBI searched Joe Biden's home, six additional documents marked classified found2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM IST
- Earlier, the President had said that he had ‘no regrets’ about his handling of the discovery of classified documents at his private office and Wilmington home, and predicted an investigation would find no wrongdoing.
The FBI when searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday found six additional documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said on Saturday.
