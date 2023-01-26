FDA advisers set to consider one-and-done annual covid booster plan3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:08 PM IST
US health officials would like to get the frequency of Covid-19 shots down to just one a year and on Thursday, they’ll begin discussing how to do that.
The message has come through loud and clear that Americans have already had enough of frequent Covid shots. Food and Drug Administration advisers are meeting to discuss issues such as which strains of coronavirus would be in an annual vaccine, and how they would be chosen.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×