FDA advisers set to consider one-and-done annual covid booster plan

“I don’t think that we can chase after every new variant that comes along because the virus is changing so much," said committee member Stanley Perlman, professor of immunology at the University of Iowa who sits on the FDA panel. “It makes it harder to convince people because if someone doesn’t want to get a shot every four months, the response might be ‘Well, I’m not going to get a shot at all.’"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}