FDA advisers to vet J&J’s one-shot vaccine for emergency use

The J&J shot is highly anticipated because it could make it easier to quickly vaccinate people in far-flung places. While the mRNA vaccines require two doses for their full benefits to take hold, J&J’s single-shot regimen is less complicated to administer. It also can be kept in a refrigerator for three months, an advantage over the mRNA vaccines that must be frozen when stored for longer periods.

