FDA authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds
- First shot approved in U.S. for children paves way for inoculations before summer camps, start of next school year
U.S. health regulators have for the first time cleared a Covid-19 vaccine’s use in children, paving the way for many to be immunized before summer camps and the start of the next school year.
