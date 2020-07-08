FDA declines to approve Merck and Eisai's liver cancer combo therapy

WASHINGTON : July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declined to approve a combination of Merck & Co Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Eisai Co Ltd's Lenvima for use in previously untreated patients with liver cancer.

The agency's complete response letter cited lack of sufficient evidence that the combination therapy had a meaningful advantage over available treatments for the condition, the companies said

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated