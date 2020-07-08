FDA declines to approve Merck and Eisai's liver cancer combo therapy

FDA declines to approve Merck and Eisai's liver cancer combo therapy1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
- Due to lack of substantial proof and process, U.S. FDA has denied approval to multiple cancer drugs of several companies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WASHINGTON : July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declined to approve a combination of Merck & Co Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Eisai Co Ltd's Lenvima for use in previously untreated patients with liver cancer.
July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declined to approve a combination of Merck & Co Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Eisai Co Ltd's Lenvima for use in previously untreated patients with liver cancer.
The agency's complete response letter cited lack of sufficient evidence that the combination therapy had a meaningful advantage over available treatments for the condition, the companies said
The agency's complete response letter cited lack of sufficient evidence that the combination therapy had a meaningful advantage over available treatments for the condition, the companies said
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated