FDA declines to approve Merck and Eisai's liver cancer combo therapy

July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declined to approve a combination of Merck & Co Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Eisai Co Ltd's Lenvima for use in previously untreated patients with liver cancer.

The agency's complete response letter cited lack of sufficient evidence that the combination therapy had a meaningful advantage over available treatments for the condition, the companies said

The agency's complete response letter cited lack of sufficient evidence that the combination therapy had a meaningful advantage over available treatments for the condition, the companies said

