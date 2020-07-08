Subscribe
Home >News >world >FDA declines to approve Merck and Eisai's liver cancer combo therapy
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn

FDA declines to approve Merck and Eisai's liver cancer combo therapy

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Reuters

  • Due to lack of substantial proof and process, U.S. FDA has denied approval to multiple cancer drugs of several companies

WASHINGTON : July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declined to approve a combination of Merck & Co Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Eisai Co Ltd's Lenvima for use in previously untreated patients with liver cancer.

The agency's complete response letter cited lack of sufficient evidence that the combination therapy had a meaningful advantage over available treatments for the condition, the companies said

