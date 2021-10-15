FDA delays decision on Moderna's Covid vaccine for adolescents: Report

FDA delays decision on Moderna's Covid vaccine for adolescents: Report1 min read . 15 Oct 2021
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been looking into the risk of myocarditis among younger men vaccinated with Moderna's Covid vaccine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Moderna's shares fell nearly 2% to $326.25 in midday trading after the report.
Moderna's shares fell nearly 2% to $326.25 in midday trading after the report.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been looking into the risk of myocarditis among younger men vaccinated with Moderna's shot, especially compared with Pfizer's vaccine, after certain Nordic countries limited use of the shot, the Wall Street Journal report said.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been looking into the risk of myocarditis among younger men vaccinated with Moderna's shot, especially compared with Pfizer's vaccine, after certain Nordic countries limited use of the shot, the Wall Street Journal report said.
The agency has not yet determined whether there is heightened risk, the report added.
The agency has not yet determined whether there is heightened risk, the report added.
Earlier this month, Finland, Sweden and Denmark paused the use of Moderna's Covid-19 shot for younger males due to reports of the side effect, myocarditis, in men.
Earlier this month, Finland, Sweden and Denmark paused the use of Moderna's Covid-19 shot for younger males due to reports of the side effect, myocarditis, in men.
The Danish Health Agency, however, later said the vaccine was available to under-18s, and that a statement on Wednesday suggesting a suspension had, in fact, been a miscommunication.
The Danish Health Agency, however, later said the vaccine was available to under-18s, and that a statement on Wednesday suggesting a suspension had, in fact, been a miscommunication.
The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!