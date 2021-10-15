Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >FDA delays decision on Moderna's Covid vaccine for adolescents: Report

FDA delays decision on Moderna's Covid vaccine for adolescents: Report

The agency has not yet determined whether there is heightened risk with Moderna's Covid vaccine
1 min read . 15 Oct 2021 Reuters

  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been looking into the risk of myocarditis among younger men vaccinated with Moderna's Covid vaccine

The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Moderna's shares fell nearly 2% to $326.25 in midday trading after the report.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been looking into the risk of myocarditis among younger men vaccinated with Moderna's shot, especially compared with Pfizer's vaccine, after certain Nordic countries limited use of the shot, the Wall Street Journal report said.

The agency has not yet determined whether there is heightened risk, the report added.

Earlier this month, Finland, Sweden and Denmark paused the use of Moderna's Covid-19 shot for younger males due to reports of the side effect, myocarditis, in men.

The Danish Health Agency, however, later said the vaccine was available to under-18s, and that a statement on Wednesday suggesting a suspension had, in fact, been a miscommunication.

The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

