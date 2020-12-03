FDA head defends covid-19 vaccine-approval process

FDA head defends covid-19 vaccine-approval process3 min read . 12:43 PM IST
- Stephen M. Hahn says the agency’s vetting will meet the ‘gold standard of safety and efficacy’
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn defended his agency’s vetting process for Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine, saying a thorough and meticulous review is needed to assure a skeptical public of the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dr. Hahn said his agency has had 150 people working days, nights and weekends in parallel teams to review the test data submitted by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE.
